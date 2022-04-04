Kenya’s Ambassador to Qatar HE Paddy Ahenda dies in the Hospital

Kenya’s Ambassador to Qatar HE Paddy Ahenda dies in the Hospital

Kenya’s Ambassador and Head of mission to Qatar HE Paddy Ahenda is dead. According to his family, the former Kabondo Kasipul MP passed on while receiving treatment at a hospital in Qatar.

While confirming the news, his wife Millie Ahenda said the ambassador died after spending a weekend in the ICU.

According to preliminary reports, Ahenda succumbed to heat stroke. He was elected as Kabondo Kasipul MP between 2005 and 2007 after the death of his predecessor Peter Owidi.

Ahenda came to the limelight in 2019 after Qatar through its embassy in Kenya rubbished claims that it is one of the countries that rejected the nomination of Ahenda.

This was after Ahenda was listed alongside Ndegwa Muhoro (Malaysia), Hassan Wario (Austria), Benjamin Langat (Namibia), Johnson Kimani Ondieki (Turkey), Richard Ekai (Russia) and Sarah Serem (China) as some of the ambassadors who had been rejected by their countries of mission.

