Mother of Kenyan Man Gabriel Kariuki Who Died in UK returns to kenya carrying ashes in Suitcase

A Kenyan Diaspora woman is in anguish after she lost her son Gabriel Kariuki under mysterious circumstances in the United Kingdom (UK). The mother jetted back to Kenya with her son’s ashes in a suitcase

Annie Njoroge had lived in the United Kingdom for at least 20 years until recently when she had to return to Kenya to lay her son, Gabriel Kariuki, to rest.

Speaking to the Standard, Ms Njoroge said her 26-year-old son, a quantity surveyor, loved life and was charitable.

Kariuki was last seen alive on May 18, 2021 while living in Hartlepool, in North East England. His remains were discovered along a beach five weeks later on June 25.

“I was with him last on May 17 and he went missing the next day. I reported the incident to the police and they started a search, finding him along the seafront,” Ms Njoroge told the daily.

She, however, is yet to come to terms with her son’s death. She reads foul play in his death seeing as his jacket was recovered on May 24.

During the first police inquest, she recalled, they were not informed that her son had a 5mm hole in his forehead. This prompted her to go for a second inquest.

“Instead of being given a chance to ask questions, I was silenced and a certain police officer, who was in-charge of the case told me my son decided to take his life. I know he could not have done it,” she said.

As a result, the bereaved mother hired a private investigator to probe the real cause of her son’s death.

Ms Njoroge jetted back into the country with her son’s ashes in a suitcase, a year after his demise. She told the daily that she could not fly him home immediately due to her deteriorating health.

“I did not have the energy to bring him back immediately after he died because of my poor health,” she said.

“It’s so painful that a son who went to the UK while aged six returned in a suitcase as ashes. I hope no other mother passes through this,” she added.

She recalled that their last conversation was about her son’s desire to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro with her in order to raise money for the less fortunate and use the funds to start an orphanage.

“We bought a piece of land to build a home but now it will be Gabriel’s’ Garden, where women going through situations like mine will come for counseling and encouragement. Young people will also come to learn some life skills,” said Ms Njoroge.

Kariuki’s remains were to be buried on Sunday in Thika, Kiambu County.

By Eva Nyambura

Source-https://www.kahawatungu.com/

