British Couple Jailed For Life For Murder Of Logan Mwangi With Kenyan Roots

UK media reported that Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, will serve at least 28 years before she can be considered for parole. Her partner, John Cole who is Logan’s stepfather, will spend a minimum of 29 years in prison.

A 14-year-old youth who was also convicted of Logan’s murder was told he will be detained for at least 15 years, according to Guardian.

In May, a British court ruled that the Kenyan boy , whose body was found floating on a river in Bridgend, United Kingdom, two years ago was murdered by his mother and stepfather.

The court found that the body of Baby Logan Mwangi, whose Kenyan father Benjamin Mwangi works as a bookmaker in the UK, had horrific injuries when it was retrieved from the Ogmore River in Bridgend, England, at the end of July 2020.

The body had 56 external cuts and bruises as well as internal injuries that prosecutors likened to the case of someone who had suffered a high-speed road accident.

The minor had reportedly been brutalised and tortured for months by people who were supposed to take care of him.

“When his body was examined, it was bruised, grazed and scratched from head to toe. He suffered damage to his brain, liver and stomach. His death would have been slow and painful,” reported the The Guardian.

Found guilty

Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, her current husband John Cole – a man described by British media as harbouring a deep hatred of the boy due to his African roots – and a 14-year-old boy who lived with them were found guilty of murdering the young boy.

“Cole hated Logan’s similarity in looks to his biological father, who is of Kenyan heritage. Racism may have played a part in his attitude towards Logan,” heard the court in Wessex, England.

Logan’s father, Mwangi, met Ms Williamson through mutual friends in 2010 when she was working as a warehouse manager in Essex, South East England. They began a relationship in 2014 and had Logan on March 15, 2016.

“I was present when Logan was born and it was the happiest time of my life. I stayed with Claire (Ms Williamson’s mother) for a few weeks but I would clash quite a lot with Claire and did not think it was good for anyone, especially Logan, so I moved back to Brentwood,” Mr Mwangi told the court.

“During that period I was in regular contact with Angharad, who would call me and send me pictures of Logan. He was the cutest little boy…We were back and forth visiting each other,” recalled Mr Mwangi.

Things turned for the worst after Ms Williamson met Cole,” he added.

Mr Cole, 40, who three women who had relationships with him before described to the court as an ‘overly controlling, domineering, violent and uneasy person, had a criminal record for burglary, assault, resisting arrest, possession of bhang and preventing the course of justice.