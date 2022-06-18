DCI Ordered To Investigate Sakaja And Wavinya Ndeti Over Degrees

Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered criminal investigations into embattled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Machakos governorship candidate Wavinya Ndeti.

In the latest twist in the dramatic saga over Senator Sakaja’s academic qualifications, police now say the Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant will be subject to criminal investigations seeking to establish the authenticity of his degree.

Mr Sakaja claims to have graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management (External) from Teams University in Uganda.

In a statement, police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said on a Saturday that IG Mutyambai has ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate academic papers of Mr Sakaja and Ms Ndeti.

“The Inspector-General of the NPS has directed the Director, DCI to conduct speedy investigations into authenticity and genuineness of all the certificate, testimonials and respective documentation presented to the IEBC for clearance by the two aforesaid aspirants to logical conclusion,” Mr Shioso said.

This comes barely 24 hours after Senator Sakaja presented himself at the DCI headquarters only to be turned away by detectives who said he was not a wanted man.