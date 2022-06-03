Kenyan Comedian Elsa Majimbo featured on Forbes Top 30 Under 30

In the magazine, Majimbo says she knew she was going to be an icon and that some things can only be taught by oneself.

“So many people will discourage you and that’s fine, so many people think they know better and that’s fine, but whatever they know they have been told by someone else and there are some things you can only teach yourself and at the end of the day every single person you know will be out of your life. You need to do what’s best for you always,” she stated.

Elsa Majimbo on the Steve Harvey Show

The fete by Majimbo comes months after American television and radio presenter, actor, author and businessman, Steve Harvey promised to adopt her. The former stand-up comedian said that he will treat Majimbo as his own niece, guide her and provide whatever she may need in life.

“I’m going to adopt you as my niece. I’m going to give you my phone number, and I don’t care what you need. If you need anything, a place to go, help, some advice or you wanna talk to somebody you call me,” Steve Harvey told Elsa.

By AMOS ROBI

