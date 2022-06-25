Kenyan teenager Gets lifetime Opportunity to Study Harvard University

A Kenyan teenager Abijah Sariyon has landed a lifetime opportunity to study at the prestigious Harvard University which is classified as an Ivy League university in the US.

Abijah Sariyon was admitted to the Harvard College Class of 2026 under the Restrictive Early Action Program.

The 19-year-old from Gobb Ntimo, Korr location in Marsabit county, on Friday, June 24, met with the UDA party Secretary General, Veronica Maina after his brother randomly met the UDA leader and explained his brother’s plight in raising the needed funds to sponsor his school trip to the US.

Maina stated that UDA has sponsored the former Lenana School student by facilitating his air ticket and other provisions necessary for his trip to the US for studies.

“He needs an air ticket, laptop, visa, Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) fee and a bit of upkeep money. He must get to Harvard by the earliest August 1, 2022. Abijah will be studying Economics and Government,” Maina stated.

“Kudos to Nathan for pushing your brothers matter to me. Pals, this issue now has to be done and hopefully, we await updates by Abijah from 1st August but definitely after he lands at Harvard College.”

In the letter by Havard, Abijah was informed that the Committee on Admissions admitted him to the Harvard College Class of 2026 under the Restrictive Early Action program (a nonbinding pathway that limits the number of colleges a student can apply early to while offering applicants a shot at their dream school).

“The Committee voted to offer you admission because we believe you will make important contributions to others during your college years and beyond.

“Your academic, extracurricular, and personal strengths will enable you to access the remarkable opportunities available across the University while adding to the vibrant student life in Harvard Yard and the Harvard Houses,” the letter read.

Abijah was called to the University of Nairobi to pursue a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree after clearing high school at the Lenana School.

He will be one of two Kenyan students who have received admission this year to Harvard. Kenyans.co.ke established that Abijah will be joined by Mellen Masea from Kilifi County.

Other Kenyans who are studying at Havard include Peter Wanjiru Chege and David Johnson Aboge who were admitted to the college in 2021 and are part of the Class of 2025.

