With barely less than 2 months remaining to the highly contested 9th August General Election, various aspirants eying the elective seats are working around the clock wooing their voters to support their political careers.

Having been given nomination tickets by various parties across the different sides of the political divide, the Azimio hopefuls have been drumming up support for a Raila Odinga presidency. On the other side, the Tangatanga team drawn from UDA, ANC, and Ford Kenya among other parties have been backing Ruto’s presidential ambitions in their daily campaign trail.

However, the Narok County ODM Gubernatorial candidate Moitalel Ole Kenta has elicited mixed reactions over his utterances showing support to the Chief Hustler. He urged all the people who are UDA supporters to vote for Ruto but consider him as the next governor.

“Ikifika mambo ya urais mimi ni mtu wa Azimio lakini sitawaambia mpee mtu wa Azimio. Nyinyi ni watu wa UDA. Pea mtu wenu kura,” he said while addressing the people of Narok.

The video has gone viral eliciting mixed reactions with other Kenyans claiming he was addressing Kipsigis Community in Narok. Here are some comments below:

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

Narok ODM Candidate Sparks Mixed Reactions After Campaigning for Ruto