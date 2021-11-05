Mixed Reactions from Kenyans as road is named after Raila Odinga

There was mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans following the move by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to rename Mbagathi Way to Raila Odinga Way.

The naming of the road comes after the Nairobi County Assembly passed a Motion endorsing the name change about a month ago in honor of Raila Odinga.

The new road sign was changed on Thursday night and pictures made the rounds on social media with a section of Kenyans applauding the move while others criticized it in equal measure.

In May, the Dik Dik Road in Nairobi was renamed after trade unionist Francis Atwoli but the move was condemned, with the signage pulled down on several occasions.

By Amina Wako

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

