Wajackoyah Should Be Arrested For Promoting Drug Abuse-John Mututho

“Wajackoyah should be investigated and if found having bhang [be] locked up. He should be stopped from giving Kenyans, especially the youth, false hope that bhang can help solve their problems,” Mr Mututho told the Nation yesterday.

“Nobody is disputing his education. I know he has 17 degrees, but I am disputing his wisdom. Why should such a learned person be advocating for bhang, which has ruined our youth, to be legalised,” he wondered.

Prof Wajackoyah has promised to legalise bhang if he is elected President on August 9, saying it will have economic benefits and help pay down Kenya’s national debt.

“He is telling lies that bhang can help revamp Kenya’s economy to be the best in the world and also in paying our debts. This is not true,” he said.

“If this is the case, then why is it that a whole province in neighbouring Ethiopia, where bhang has been legalised, is still poor? Why is it that Jamaica, where the drug has been legalized, is not a superpower? Prof Wajackoyah should stop giving false hope.”

“We have spent years fighting drug abuse and Wajackoyah should not be allowed to introduce more problems in Kenya. I own a rehabilitation centre and I understand how drugs and substance use have ruined the lives of our youth across the country,” he said.

“The electorate should stand up against bad leaders who propose the destruction of our youth through the liberalisation of drug use. Let him get a clear agenda to convince Kenyans to vote for him and not drugs.”

Mr Mututho, who is seeking the Nakuru senator’s seat, advised the electorate to vote for servant leaders who will address the challenges that the nation is grappling with.

“On August 9, we have the opportunity to choose the kind of life that we need. Kenya will become the character of leaders we elect. We will be choosing leaders who will determine the destiny of our wards, constituencies, counties and our country for the next five years. We, therefore, cannot afford to be casual in the way we elect leaders,” he said.

Prof Wajackoyah has also received criticism from clerics over his push to legalise marijuana.

Catholic bishops have hit out at him and asked Kenyans to be wary of leaders who want to promote “immoral and unethical manifestos” that they said will break Kenya’s social fabric.

In a statement read by Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria at Our Lady of Consolata Cathedral church on Sunday, the clerics urged Kenyans to reject leaders with what they called unethical proposals in their manifestos such as support for abortion and promotion of drug use.

Archbishop Muheria noted that manifestos should give Kenyans a glimpse of what a leader ought to be, adding that some leaders seeking elective posts have launched manifestos that seem to be afterthoughts.