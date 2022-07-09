Cyber Security Is A Big Thing In America And Mike Is Hopeful To Get A Job

Of the total number of students from the Kenya Airlift Program currently enrolled at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, two of them are pursuing MSc in Cybersecurity Management.

This course couldn’t have come at a better time as this, when we are in the information era. For the past nine years, the number of cyber attacks in the United States has increased from 5000 to 77,000 annually.

Both the private and governmental sectors require dependable cybersecurity personnel such as cybersecurity analysts , information officers, and cybersecurity consultants to better secure their data.

This is not possible given the existing IT skills gap in the industry, where there aren’t enough competent candidates to fill those positions.

I had an insightful conversation with Mike, a tech enthusiast from Nakuru, Kenya, who is pursuing the Management specialty of the course despite not having a strong coding background.

Mike highlights the opportunities available to students, how much he misses home, and the importance of making friends and connections with people who understand you in a foreign land.

