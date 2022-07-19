Exposed: How Kenyans Are Suffering Under Stringent Visa Rules

“It is not an easy process. It has been almost three years since I got my scholarship and I am not even sure if my appointment in 2023 will be successful. I feel hopeless,” she said.

She is puzzled that other students from Asia and Europe, with whom she is in a WhatsApp group and who received the same scholarship to the US university, said they had easily acquired their visas to travel to the US.

Another case is that of Fatima. She is married to an Australian national, but that has done nothing to help her get a partner’s visa and permanent residence in Australia in a process that began in September 2020.

On top of that, she had not seen her husband for about three years since he left Kenya to settle in Australia in late 2019.

“No sooner had my husband landed in Australia than the Covid-19 pandemic came and the country was locked down for the subsequent two years,” she said.

“My husband left me with our three-month-old daughter and he only saw her a few months ago when he came to Kenya after the travel bans were lifted.”

Fatima paid the required 7,000 Australian dollars (about Sh560,000) in September 2020 and was given an appointment in 2021. She thought an interview was all she would need, until she was asked to go for a medical checkup on August 13 last year at a facility chosen by the embassy. She paid Sh38,000.

She was also called to the embassy for her biometrics to be captured on November 4 last year. No communication regarding her visa application has been made since. She worries that if her application is not acted by August 13, she may have to redo the medical check-up, whose validity expires after one year. She will have to cough up another Sh38,000 for the same process.

Another case is that of Florence Agutu, a communications specialist with an international NGO. She applied for a visa to visit Nigeria for work when she worked as a journalist two years ago. It is common for journalists to travel frequently for work or conferences.

“African country? No sweat, I thought as I filled out the application forms and collected the documents I needed. Boy, was I wrong,” she said

“After queuing for four hours, I eventually got to the first vetting point and was cleared to go to the visa counter. At the counter, one of the attendants rudely told me that I could not get a visa, as I was a journalist and needed a clearance letter from the Ministry of Information in Abuja,” she said.

The only media-related document required, as documented on the ministry’s website, was an accreditation letter, which she had acquired from the Media Council of Kenya and had attached to her documents.

When she pressed further for an explanation, she was given back her documents and asked to come back with a clearance letter explaining her mission in Lagos. The deadline was fast approaching and she had not made any progress with the visa.

“I called a colleague in the media who had [received] her visa and I asked her what miracle she performed. She informed me that she had to part with a bribe of Sh5,000 and advised me to do the same because ‘that is the way things work’,” she said.