Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Dennis Gichaga Of Kennesaw GA

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Dennis Gichaga that occurred on 07/09/2022 at Kennestone hospital after a short illness. He was beloved son to Elder Leonard Gichaga and Edith Gichaga of Christ Harvesters Global Outreach Ministries. Loving brother to Joyce Wachuka Gichaga and Peris Wangechi Gichaga. Prayers will be held every Wednesday and Friday from 9pm-10pm via zoom. The links will be sent.

More information to be communicated soon.

Please uplift this family in your prayers.

Financial support can be sent via Zelle to: Wells Fargo account 8412453170 Memorial for Denis Gichaga

Zelle: 770-715-7984

Cash-app: 678-862-6461

Further information you can contact:

Joseph Mbugua-770-310-4905

John Ndirangu -(678) 862-6037

Farrell Muthoni -770-742-1871

