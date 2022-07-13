Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Dennis Gichaga Of Kennesaw GA
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Dennis Gichaga that occurred on 07/09/2022 at Kennestone hospital after a short illness. He was beloved son to Elder Leonard Gichaga and Edith Gichaga of Christ Harvesters Global Outreach Ministries. Loving brother to Joyce Wachuka Gichaga and Peris Wangechi Gichaga. Prayers will be held every Wednesday and Friday from 9pm-10pm via zoom. The links will be sent.
