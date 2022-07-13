Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Dennis Gichaga Of Kennesaw GA

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Dennis Gichaga Of Kennesaw GA
Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Dennis Gichaga Of Kennesaw GA

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Dennis Gichaga  that occurred on 07/09/2022 at Kennestone hospital after a short illness. He was beloved son to Elder Leonard Gichaga and Edith Gichaga of Christ Harvesters Global Outreach Ministries. Loving brother to Joyce Wachuka Gichaga and Peris Wangechi Gichaga. Prayers will be held every Wednesday and Friday from 9pm-10pm via zoom. The links will be sent.

More information to be communicated soon.
Please uplift this family in your prayers.
Financial support can be sent via Zelle to: Wells Fargo account 8412453170 Memorial for Denis Gichaga
Zelle: 770-715-7984
Related Posts
NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Ken Mwendwa Of Silver…

NEWS

Memorial Service For Chuna Ndungu Kahende In Washington DC

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Teacher Monica Wangunyu of Kennesaw,…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Margaret Wanjiru Muriu Of Bristol UK

Cash-app: 678-862-6461
Further information you can contact:
Joseph Mbugua-770-310-4905
John Ndirangu -(678) 862-6037
Farrell Muthoni -770-742-1871

 

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

 

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Dennis Gichaga Of Kennesaw GA 

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: