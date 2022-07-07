GOOD NEWS FOR KENYAN DIASPORA INVESTORS-OPTIVEN GROUP

Time difference? No Problem. Optiven Group unveils its new dedicated unit specifically designed to address the growing demand for Real Estate investment in Kenya from diaspora clients. The group CEO, George Wachiuri, emphasized the importance of having a committed task force to help Kenyans in diaspora: acquire property, have homes, and their completed houses are properly managed.

 

“Together we work as a Team, and together we conquer. It’s a win-win” – Jerusha, Senior Diaspora Manager

 

Jerusha Judy Absalom, Senior Diaspora Manager has been with Optiven for many years, she understands the pain points facing Diaspora investors looking to acquire real estate in the country. Get in touch with Jerusha, Call or WhatsApp +254 790 66 77 99 for more information. 

 

“Thank you so much diaspora for believing in us and carrying our vision overseas. We value you”- Angela, Diaspora Affairs Manager

 

Angela Marindich, Diaspora Affairs Manager is especially committed to the diaspora clients in Europe, and could not hide her excitement about the official assignment. She has also been at Optiven for a while and she has tremendous experience finding her way through the hassle of property paperwork and documentation. To talk to Angela, via Call or WhatsApp her at +254 703 450 450 anytime, 24 hours a day.

 

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 300 300

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

