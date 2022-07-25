Kenyan Man Mark Steve Honored by Dubai Ruler As Most Influential Youth Leader

SpotOn Vacations CEO Mark Steve was among World leaders awarded by the ruler of Dubai during the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation Global summit.

At the event held on Saturday, July 23, Steve was named the most influential youth leader of the year for his leadership contribution in breaking the barriers of Tourism both pre and post pandemic across the globe.

The award was bequeathed on him by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Majid Al Mualla, who is the ruler of Dubai.

“To my fellow youth, this award is dedicated to you all. ‘Never give up.’ Keep going! You never know who’s watching. As it’s rightly said, We the youth are the force, hope and leaders of tomorrow.

“Together we can make a difference in hundreds of people’s lives. Let’s roll up our sleeves and continue this journey with more dedication than ever,” celebrated Steve.

With the recognition, the entrepreneur made part of the 50 most influential global leaders in the world.

SpotOn Vacations is a tour, travel, and Events Company that has a vast portfolio across the globe with services spread internationally from Ottawa to Durban.

The company operates in the Middle East as well as other international countries including Canada, Eqypt, France, Madagascar and Morocco among others.

Steve was featured at the event alongside other youth leaders among them Jorge Matta Arribas from Spain, Sikander Kalla from South Africa and Francis Ben Kaifala from Sierra Leone.

The Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation (PAYLEF) is an organisation that caters for millions of youth with the aim of safeguarding their aspirations.

“PAYLEF will remain a dependable partner, committed to championing youth policies of African Union and governments of all Member States by complementing the sustainably holistic delivery; towards an all inclusive continental, national youth integration and development policies,” reads a description of the organisation.

SpotOn Vacations was crowned the winner of the World Travel Awards as Kenya’s Leading Travel Management Company twice in a row, 2020 and 2021.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

