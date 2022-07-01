No Excuses: Look Inside, Imagine A World And Create It

Where there is a will, there is a way and failure is just an excuse closer. Excuses have become part of life that we hardly realize how much damage they bring us. While some situations we encounter are excusable, most of the justifications we give for not delivering are self-imposed. For not wanting to acknowledge our shortcomings and work on our weaknesses, excuses start flooding the mind. With plenty of excuses at hand, there’s no room for self-assessment or introspection.

Excuses keep us in our comfort zones. They encourage us to play blame games and embrace the status quo. When asked the question as to why we are not where we desire to be, we will get so many grounds as to why not. Financial challenges, lack of support, and all possible external factors without forgetting the government will feature in our list. Hardly do we ever see ourselves as the main obstacle in our way. Instead of thinking of possibilities and going for them, excuse-driven minds always have a situation or someone to point a finger at. Were it not for XYZ…, if only person x would do ABC… if only I had enough resources, I would…I could…the excuses overflow!

Having failed countless times, Thomas Edison had every reason to let go of his light bulb invention dream. He however stated that his failures only showed him ways that wouldn’t work. His mission was to find what worked and he went on and on until it did. To a majority of us, however, encountering a challenge in our first attempt is enough excuse to just let go.

While excuses focus on justifying our inactions, reasons keep us up to the task. With excuses, we will have many why not, while reasons will open our eyes to possible ways out. The danger in making excuses is that most of them sound really logical, they make sense. We unknowingly embrace mediocrity and lead mediocre lives because excuses are freely or cheaply available. Don’t settle for excuses. Work with reasons, do what needs to be done and pay the price. It all starts from within and has less to do with the without. Look inside, imagine a world and create it. You have all it takes, kill all the excuses and find all the reasons to keep going. It is not easy, but it is possible. In the words of Friedrich Nietzsche, he who has a WHY to live for can bear almost any how. Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

