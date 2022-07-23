OPTIVEN EMPOWERING THE NEXT GENERATION OF TALENTS

The doors at the Optiven Group head office were swinging in a different rhythm this week, to welcome a fresh team of management trainees. The recent graduates joined the Optiven family seeking to sharpen their skills and jump-start their professional careers as trainees in Kenya’s top real estate company.

The group of 18 management trainees was welcomed to the Optiven family by the Optiven Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. George Wachiuri and the Group Human Resource & Talent Acquisition Manager, Mr. Martin Waweru. This recruitment is part of the company’s mission of social-economic transformation.

In his welcome note to the trainees, Mr. Wachiuri – the Chief Mentor at the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship noted that the company would work with the trainees to empower them in their respective fields of expertise. He added that a number of those leaving universities and colleges are in need of opportunities to gain experience which the corporate sector must provide. Already three cohorts have graduated after a six-month training program at the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship.

“At Optiven we are giving the management trainees an opportunity to be ready for their next level engagement.” – CEO Optiven Group, George Wachiuri

For three months, the trainees will be assimilated into different departments to give them a front seat and hands-on skills in the real-world applications of their theoretical classroom knowledge.

