Ruto Goes After Raila For Withdrawing From Presidential Debate

“I want to confirm to Kenyans that I will attend that Debate to tells Kenyans the plans Kenya Kwanza has for them… they know we have questions that they don’t want to come and answer and because of that, start packing your things and go home,” DP Ruto said.

Raila withdraws from Presidential Debate

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 the Spokesperson of the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat, Prof. Makau Mutua confirmed that the Azimio flagbearer will not attend the Presidential Debate.

Explaining the move, Makau noted that it would be meaningless for Odinga to take part in the debate if key issues of national concern are to be left out as per the request of Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

“That is why he has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, ethics and governance. These are issues at the core of the Azimio campaign; any debate devoid of these questions will be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans,” Mutua said.

According to him, having Raila participate in the debate would amount to campaigning for his competitor, William Ruto.

“It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate. We will not assist his failing campaign; he can explain himself and his poor record to voters without our help.