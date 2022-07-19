There is No Dust in America, We Don’t Clean Our Shoes

There is No Dust in America, We Don’t Clean Our Shoes

The trees are blooming, bringing a new look and a gorgeous view; this marks the end of spring and the dawn of a new gesture to welcome summer.

The days are getting longer and warmer, and you can’t help but appreciate and enjoy what the country’s first free state has to offer at this time of year.

Unlike many developing countries throughout the globe, America has world-class infrastructure right to people’s doorsteps.

There is literally no dust on the walkways, and shoes and cars do not need to be cleaned for months.

As we tour Illinois State University, we stroll through Quad Park, a well-kept park in the heart of campus with a breathtaking view.

Beautiful halls adorn the campus, and our Kenya Airlift Program students are delighted to clarify the purpose of each one.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

A Little Bit About Me! I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA. I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself. My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well. Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to; www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

There is No Dust in America, We Don’t Clean Our Shoes