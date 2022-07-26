An illustration is made of two sets of students who were given the same task with different timelines. The first set was given a week to complete the task. The second set was given strictly 1 day or less to get the same work done. By the end of the day, the second team had accomplished what was required of them, exceeding expectations. On the contrary, the first team saw they had a lot of time and were not keen on getting the task done until the last minute. They did below-average work.

The above illustration is a typical picture of what life is. While no one knows exactly their end, we are certain that it will eventually come. Thinking positively, it is great to imagine that we still have a lot of time left. However, the only day we are sure of is today, and the only time to fully live is now. It is therefore not enough to just live and die but to make life count by adding value to it. We must therefore embrace the pressure that comes with this realization, that our time on earth is limited. Do what needs to be done.

When working under pressure, our strengths and inner capabilities all of a sudden come to the surface. The mind opens up to unlimited possibilities unlike if we were in our comfort zone. Additionally, our limitations to a great extent push us to maximize our potential. A young person may not worry about their legacy as much as an old man. To the old man, time is up while to the youth, life is yet to begin. Regardless of the life stage, tomorrow is not ours. Strive therefore to live a life of impact.

It is not too early, and it is never late, to live meaningfully. How and what we want to be remembered for when our time on earth is over, are great questions to get us started. Time is limited, but we can make every day count, one step at a time. Waiting for some unknown time to start making an impact is acting like the proverbial students who at the end of their long-given task submitted shoddy results. You and I must be different. Let’s seize the day and leave a legacy worth remembering and emulating. We can soar beyond the impossible, because, Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

Readers abroad can get an [email protected] 6.oo USD,click here to get a copy-https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0818MVVWK.Those within Kenya can make their order and will deliver. send order email to [email protected]