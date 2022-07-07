UK Politician With Kenyan Mom Seeks to Replace Boris Johnson As UK PM

UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, has announced her bid to succeed Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister after his government continued experiencing mass resignations.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, July 7, Suella noted that she would be honoured to be the next Prime Minister after Johnson stepped down to allow the UK to have a new leader.

Suella, whose mother is a Kenyan, maintained that she will not resign from the government despite mounting pressure but wants to take over power from Johnson to amend his government’s wrongs against Britons.

“If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name. I love this country, my parents came here with absolutely nothing, and it is the Britons that gave them hope.

“And to serve as the Prime Minister will be the greatest honour,” she told the Guardian.

Suella also defended her previous allegiance to Boris Johnson, stressing that things have changed in recent days that have now made his position untenable.

“Circumstances have dramatically changed in the last 48 hours. I have constantly supported the Prime Minister in a steadfast fashion,” the Attorney General told BBC Radio 4 in a separate interview.

Her change of tune has been interpreted as disloyalty to Johnson who fronted her for the Attorney General post on February 13, 2020.

Despite opposition, Suella was appointed as Attorney General for England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland, succeeding Geoffrey Cox who had been dismissed from government. She became the second female Attorney General and the first Conservative female Attorney General.

However, her bid to take over the mantle of leadership from Johnson has already attracted opposition from some UK politicians.

Conservative colleague, Sir Desmond Swayne, mocked Suella after her interview rubbishing her bid.

The decision by Suella to take a stab at UK’s top seat comes 24 hours after Kenya suffered a major blow following the resignation of four political leaders.

Among the ministers who resigned is the Stafford Member of Parliament, Theo Clarke, British Finance Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, Andrew Murrison and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid.

Clarke was UK’s trade envoy to Kenya while Sunak, the influential British Finance Minister, parents are of African descent with his father having been born in Kenya and his mother in Tanzania.

By GEOFFREY LUTTA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

