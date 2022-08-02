Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Kelvin Thuo Magu Of Baltimore Maryland
We are saddened to inform you of the sudden passing of Kelvin Thuo Magu on Saturday, July 31, 2022 in Baltimore. Kelvin was a dear son to John Magu Wanyoike and Joyce Wanjiru Magu of Baltimore, MD.
Kelvin was a dear brother to Ben, Michael, Charles and Peace Magu of Baltimore, MD. He was also nephew to Naomi and James Ngugi (formerly of Baltimore), Louise Mutuiri (formerly of Baltimore), Karuri Ngugi and Julie Weche of Baltimore, among others.
Kelvin loved Kenya and expressed a strong desire to relocate back to Kenya after his education. The family will honor Kelvin’s wish by laying him to rest in Naivasha Kenya. He will be escorted by his family of 6 to his final resting place.
Cashapp and Zelle:
John wanyoike 4436789158, $johnmagu
Joyce Wanjiru 4436789191 $joycewthuo
Prayers and support meetings:
Wednesday 08/03 , Friday 08/05,
Monday 08/08 and Wednesday 8/10 at 7pm
Elimu Center 9600 pulaski park drive suite 115, Middle River, MD 21220
Memorial servcie – tentatively scheduled for Saturday, 08/13 at the same venue.
Zoom Meeting information will be provided on request –
For any inquiries, please contact
Julie weche 4103033335
Susan Mbuthia 4438236973
Karanja Mwaura 4104099340
Pastor Wanjohi 4103012984
Pastor Isendi 4436520833
2 Thess. 3:16. May the Lord of peace Himself give you His peace at all times and in every situation.
Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Kelvin Thuo Magu Of Baltimore Maryland