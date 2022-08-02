Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Kelvin Thuo Magu Of Baltimore Maryland

We are saddened to inform you of the sudden passing of Kelvin Thuo Magu on Saturday, July 31, 2022 in Baltimore. Kelvin was a dear son to John Magu Wanyoike and Joyce Wanjiru Magu of Baltimore, MD.

Kelvin was a dear brother to Ben, Michael, Charles and Peace Magu of Baltimore, MD. He was also nephew to Naomi and James Ngugi (formerly of Baltimore), Louise Mutuiri (formerly of Baltimore), Karuri Ngugi and Julie Weche of Baltimore, among others.

Kelvin loved Kenya and expressed a strong desire to relocate back to Kenya after his education. The family will honor Kelvin’s wish by laying him to rest in Naivasha Kenya. He will be escorted by his family of 6 to his final resting place.

The budget is estimated to be $40,000. The family is appealing for your financial assistance through

Cashapp and Zelle:

John wanyoike 4436789158, $johnmagu

Joyce Wanjiru 4436789191 $joycewthuo

Prayers and support meetings:

Wednesday 08/03 , Friday 08/05,

Monday 08/08 and Wednesday 8/10 at 7pm

Elimu Center 9600 pulaski park drive suite 115, Middle River, MD 21220

Memorial servcie – tentatively scheduled for Saturday, 08/13 at the same venue.

Zoom Meeting information will be provided on request –

For any inquiries, please contact

Julie weche 4103033335

Susan Mbuthia 4438236973

Karanja Mwaura 4104099340

Pastor Wanjohi 4103012984

Pastor Isendi 4436520833

2 Thess. 3:16. May the Lord of peace Himself give you His peace at all times and in every situation.

