Ingenious Team: Key Faces Behind President-Elect Ruto’s Victory

Prof Ndii co-founded the Institute of Economic Affairs, Kenya’s first independent policy think-tank. He was a key player in development of Kenya’s Economic Recovery strategy in 2002 when the Narc government came to power. He also provided technical support to the 2017 Nasa presidential campaigns before switching sides.

In his committee, Prof Ndii was assisted by Hassan Mohammed, Mr Owalo, Augustine Cheruiyot, Dr Irene Asienga, Dr Robert Muriithi and Dr Crispin Bokea. Mr Owalo also served in the presidential campaign steering council and the politburo.

He was also tasked with spearheading Dr Ruto’s campaign programmes and activities in Mr Odinga’s Nyanza stronghold. In 2013, he was the head of Mr Odinga’s presidential campaigns.

Mr Cheruiyot was the secretary of all Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign formations as well as a member of the economic advisory team. He was also an adviser on food security.

Dr Korir Sing’oei, the head of law and policy at the DP’s office, was handling political and legal affairs, alongside former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi. Dr Sing’oei previously worked with Katiba Institute while Mr Kigen was part of the DP’s legal team on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) case.

There was also Dr Linda Musumba, who was the head of the legal function in the presidential campaign steering council. She is a senior law lecturer at Kenyatta University and has previously served as Chairman of the Board at Great Lakes University, member of the Governing Council of the National Crime Research Centre as well as the Board of Transparency International, Kenya Chapter.

The governance and human rights caucus was co-chaired by Mr Hassan Omar and Kandara MP Alice Wahome. Its main role is to come up with ways in which the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) government will respect and safeguard the constitution.

“This caucus is mandated to develop a governance chapter. It will entail enforcement of the Constitution because our opponents are talking about reviving it without implementing it. Our main agenda will be to implement the 2010 Constitution to the fullest. We also believe that any economic model must be backed by good governance,” Mr Omar said.

The communication team is headed by former Citizen TV anchor Hussein Mohamed. It was responsible for overseeing, synchronising and coordinating all communication strategies and activities.

The team members are Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, Mr David Mugonyi, who is the communication secretary in the DP’s office, Mr Emmanuel Talam, the DP’s director of communication and digital strategist Dennis Itumbi.