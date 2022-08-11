Irene Njoki: Woman Who Beat Kimani Ngunjiri, Ruto’s Fierce Defender

Kimani Ngunjiri, one of the fierce defenders of Deputy President William Ruto, lost his re-election bid to Irene Njoki, a new comer who vied on a Jubilee Party ticket.

According to results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer in charge of Bahati constituency, Njoki garnered 34,308 votes while Ngunjiri came second with 26,809 votes.

She made a mark by winning the Bahati seat on her first shot at elective politics, sending home one of the most seasoned politicians in the country.

While accepting her win, Njoki credited the success to Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The debutant holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Management from Daystar University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing (First Class Honors) from Africa Nazarene University.

She started her career as a personal assistant to the Marketing Manager at the New Stanley Hotel.

After a short stint, Njoki moved to Kensta Group, where she served as an Assistant to the Managing Director.

In 2015, Njoki joined one of the biggest commercial institutions in the country, serving as the Executive Personal Assistant to the Managing Director.

She capitalised on that opportunity to hone her skills in the banking sector.

In 2013, Njoki joined the government after a 15-year stint in the private sector.

In her first job in the government, Njoki served as Personal Assistant to Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

Njoki then moved to the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works under CS Macharia.

She resigned from the post to join elective politics, taking a stab at the Bahati parliamentary seat.

Despite being the only female candidate in the parliamentary race, Njoki ran well-oiled campaigns by sponsoring local youth and women in technical courses, among other empowerment and charity programmes.

“I joined elective politics because I want to provide servant leadership to my people in Bahati constituency. I believe Bahati constituency needs a change of leadership. I want to be part of the change that I have been yearning for, and that is why I am offering myself to the voter,” she stated while announcing her candidature.

Njoki floored Ngunjiri, who unsuccessfully vied for the seat since 1997, clinching it for the first time in 2013 on The National Alliance (TNA) ticket before getting re-elected on a Jubilee ticket in 2017.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Irene Njoki: Woman Who Beat Kimani Ngunjiri, Ruto’s Fierce Defender