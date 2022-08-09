Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto says he was at the polling station early because he did not want to be an inconvenience to his neighbours.

Speaking after casting his ballot at 6am at Kosachei Primary School in Turbo Constituency, Dr Ruto said because of his stature, and political clout he felt voting during the day would become an unnecessary inconvenience to those who would be in the queues.

Dr Ruto arrived just two minutes before the polling stations were opened, accompanied by his wife Rachel.

“I feel very good that after so many months of campaigning and selling our agenda, this day has come and I have this morning cast my vote. I am a very proud man. I know that I am vying for the President for the first time. I leave it to God. It is going to be a vote that is going to change the destiny of this country. It is a vote of plans and agenda unlike before when people were people were voting for personality and tribe,” Dr Ruto said.

He added: “Everybody here wants a peaceful process. Our prayer before voting was about having a peaceful election. I am also delighted that this historic election will usher in a new era for the country. I want to urge for a peaceful process.”

Dr Ruto also said that he was confident that the people of Kenya will choose leaders that will take the country forward.

By ONYANGO K’ONYANGO

Source-https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/

VIDEO: Early Bird-DP William Ruto Casts His Vote Early