President William Ruto on Tuesday, September 27, unveiled his Cabinet after taking over as the fifth President of Kenya.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State named ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi as the Chief Cabinet Secretary. Mr Mudavadi will be the most senior officer after the President and his DP Rigathi Gachagua.

Prof Kithure Kindiki has been appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary while Treasury will be headed by former CBK governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u.

Below is full list of President William Ruto’s Cabinet:

Ministry of Interior – Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki

Ministry of Treasury – Njuguna Ndung’u

Ministry of Public Service – Aisha Jumwa

Ministry of Defence – Aden duale

Ministry of Water – Alice Wahome

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Dr. Alfred Mutua

Ministry of Trade – Moses Kuria

Ministry of East Africa Community – Rebecca Miano

Roads and Public Works – Kipchumba Murkomen

Ministry of Environment – Roselinda Tuya

Ministry of Lands – Zechariah Mwangi

Ministry of Tourism – Peninah Malonza

Ministry of Agriculture – Mithika Linturi

Ministry of Health – Susan Wafula

Ministry of ICT – Eliud Owalo

Ministry of Education – Ezekiel Machogu

Ministry of Energy – David Chirchir

Ministry of Sports – Ababu Namwamba

Ministry of Cooperatives – Simon Chelugui

Ministry of Mining – Salim Mvurya

Ministry of Labour – Florence Bore

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Full List: President William Ruto Names New Cabinet-Chief Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi