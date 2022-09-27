Full List: President William Ruto Names New Cabinet-Chief Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi
President William Ruto on Tuesday, September 27, unveiled his Cabinet after taking over as the fifth President of Kenya.
Speaking at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State named ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi as the Chief Cabinet Secretary. Mr Mudavadi will be the most senior officer after the President and his DP Rigathi Gachagua.
Prof Kithure Kindiki has been appointed Interior Cabinet Secretary while Treasury will be headed by former CBK governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u.
Below is full list of President William Ruto’s Cabinet:
Ministry of Interior – Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki
Ministry of Treasury – Njuguna Ndung’u
Ministry of Public Service – Aisha Jumwa
Ministry of Defence – Aden duale
Ministry of Water – Alice Wahome
Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Dr. Alfred Mutua
Ministry of Trade – Moses Kuria
Ministry of East Africa Community – Rebecca Miano
Roads and Public Works – Kipchumba Murkomen
Ministry of Environment – Roselinda Tuya
Ministry of Lands – Zechariah Mwangi
Ministry of Tourism – Peninah Malonza
Ministry of Agriculture – Mithika Linturi
Ministry of Health – Susan Wafula
Ministry of ICT – Eliud Owalo
Ministry of Education – Ezekiel Machogu
Ministry of Energy – David Chirchir
Ministry of Sports – Ababu Namwamba
Ministry of Cooperatives – Simon Chelugui
Ministry of Mining – Salim Mvurya
Ministry of Labour – Florence Bore
