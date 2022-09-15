How The Family of Baringo DG Charles Kipng’ok Received The Sad News

The family of Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok have said they learnt about his death through social media.

Workers at his home in Kericho confirmed that the family received the information from a news flash and subsequent updates on social media platforms by members of the public.

“Before a series of phone calls came through, the family members, like others, learnt of the collapse and subsequent death from Facebook and WhatsApp groups,” Mr Benard Korir, a worker, told the Nation at the homestead.

The home was deserted as family members had travelled to their rural home in Baringo County on Thursday morning.

Mr David Biegon, a captain at the Kericho Golf Club, where Mr Kipng’ok was a long-serving member and golfer, confirmed that the family was ambushed with the sad news through social media.

“When we went to his home in Kericho town to break the news to his family, we found that they had got it a bit earlier through social media,” Mr Biegon said.

Mrs Lornah Kipng’ok, Mr Kipng’ok’s wife, is said to have been at the home with other family members when the news came through on Wednesday night.

“It was a very unfortunate incident, especially the way his demise was received by the family, who were on their own with no one to comfort them,” Mr Biegon said.

Mr Kipng’ok was a member of the Kericho Golf Club and had been an active golfer for over 15 years, but he slowed down a year ago when he developed health problems

“He was a very social person and related very well with members of the public and the club members. His death is a big blow to all of us and we pray to God to give the family the fortitude to bear with the loss,” Mr Biegon said.

He had high blood pressure and was diabetic, family members told the Nation, but his cause of death was yet to be established.

Mr Kipng’ok retired a few years ago as CEO of the Kaisugu and Kiptagich tea factories in Kericho and Nakuru counties. The factories are owned by Mzee Moi’s family.

He was travelling to Mombasa with his boss, Governor Benjamin Cheboi, for a Council of Governors meeting when he developed breathing complications, collapsed and died.

Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth, who was on the same flight, was among doctors who attempted to resuscitate Mr Kipng’ok.

By Vitalis Kimutai

Source-https://nation.africa/

