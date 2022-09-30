Kenyan Woman Beth Wanjiku John Passes Away in Saginaw Michigan

We are sad to announce the death of Beth Wanjiku John which occurred On Thursday September 22. 2022, Our Mum passed away after a short illness at Saginaw, Michigan. We wish to lay her to rest at home at Kianjogu, Kirinyaga County in Kenya.

Beth John- was the Beloved Mum to: Edwin Wambugu  of Nairobi, Kenya, Jack Wambugu Kagio of Kirinyaga, Joyce Wambugu of Midland Michigan and the late Dennis Wambugu.

We kindly ask for your fervent Prayers and Financial support. Our goal is to raise $20.000 to enable the repatriation of her body to Kenya. Kindly Send  Contributions to Cashapp $Joywambugu or Zelle 8604810294.  Mpesa: Kenneth Macharia +254722352831/ Information  contact:Joyce Wambugu/989.423.8236.
Edward Ken Nyutu/
860.481.0294.

Service and Viewing:
Saturday. October 8, 2022
01:00 PM EST

Open the link to join the WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KnpXELdcL4UA0YQCYmdlru

Kenya: Funeral Arrangements
will be shared  at a later time.

Thank You✍🏾
“Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be
comforted.”
(Matthew 5:4).

 

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope

