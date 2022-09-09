PHOTOS: Uhuru Presides Over His Farewell Parade Hosted by KDF

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, September 9, presided over a farewell ceremony held by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Barracks, Nairobi.

The Head of State of was welcomed by the Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi and Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Defence), Amb. Monica Juma (Energy) and Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs).

The ceremony was held in honour of the outgoing president, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

President Kenyatta was accompanied with his wife, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

In statement by State House, the ceremony entailed a guard of honour, laying of wreaths, military drills among other activities by the KDF.

The outgoing Head of State was, however, not accompanied by his outgoing deputy, William Ruto, whose election as incoming president was upheld by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

President Kenyatta is expected to hand over power to Ruto on Tuesday, September 13, during the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi

He has promised a smooth power transition process but is yet to congratulate the incoming Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

