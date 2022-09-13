President Ruto Assigns Uhuru New Envoy Role In His Government

President William Ruto has tasked his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta to be in charge of the peace initiatives that Kenya has been undertaking across the region.

In his maiden address to the Nation after being sworn in as Head of State, President Ruto pointed out that Mr. Kenyatta had done a commendable job in steering peace initiatives, especially in Ethiopia and Great Lakes Region which comprises of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R.C.), Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Ruto thus announced that he had requested his predecessor to be the country’s peace envoy in the region, a mandate that he (Uhuru) accepted.

“On the peace initiatives in our region including both in Ethiopia and Great Lakes Region, I have asked my elder brother President Uhuru Kenyatta who has done commendable engagement with those regions and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussions on behalf of the people of Kenya,” said Ruto.

Ruto assured that his administartion would support the peace initiatives that would be chaired by Kenyatta.

“I have committed that the government of Kenya and myself in particular will support those initiatives that will be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta. And I want to thank you for graciosuly agreeing to support us and to help me in those interventions,” said Ruto.

By Benjamin Muriuki

Source-https://citizen.digital/

