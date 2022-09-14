Ruto’s black Lexus LX 570 That Sparked Debate at Kasarani-KCU 192H

The famous black Lexus LX 570 was a signature car in President William Ruto’s campaign that he used to traverse different parts of the country until he was sworn-in on Tuesday, September 13.

The car, which elicited mixed reactions, was a centrepiece of his campaigns and tours until he took over the mantle of leadership from the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After his inaugural speech, Ruto was ushered in a Toyota Landcruiser with a court of arms, signalling his bid to retire his black Lexus LX 570.

Features of his signature ride

The beast that formed the basis of his campaign convoy costs around Ksh20 million to Ksh27 million depending on the year of manufacture.

Car enthusiasts who were drawn to the ongoing conversation regarding the capability of Ruto’s Lexus LX 570 argued that it is engineered to cruise on rough terrain, which Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) cannot stand. The LX 570 is immensely capable off-road.

The manufacturer of Ruto’s signature car provided it with a thick layer of luxury and refinement in its interior. The front seats are wide and flat but also cushy and supportive. They are built like armchairs and are ideal for long drives.

Unlike any other SUVs in the market, car enthusiasts added that Ruto’s choice of Lexus LX 570 was ideal due to its powerful suspensions to support the tyres.

The car was also fitted with a powerful infotainment system that kept Ruto updated on what was happening in different parts of the country, even during his campaign tours.

The Lexus LX 570 was also fitted with a sunroof which allowed the head of state to interact with and address his supporters throughout his campaign period.

Reactions

A section of Kenyans on social media argued that Ruto’s KCU 192H, formed part of his revolution. Others even recalled instances when Ruto faced hostile crowds while campaigning with his signature car.

“Indeed this car has toured all the 47 counties. It really took part in our revolution,” Dan Nyagah wrote on Twitter.

“Black does not crack! This car is the true definition of that phrase because it has been stoned and faced hostile crowds, but Ruto did not replace it,” another social media user commented.

Others took a swipe at the United Democratic United (UDA) branded truck that was donated to him. The car developed a series of mechanical hitches facing Ruto to stick to his Lexus signature ride.

After taking power, Ruto is expected to receive a full-armoured Mercedes Benz as part of his convoy.

