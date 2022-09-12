Sad: 2 Young Kenyan Girls Die After Car Plunges Into Australian Lake

Two young Diaspora Kenyan girls lost their lives when their car plunged into a lake in the Australia’s city of Perth on the morning of Sunday, September 11.

Australian news outlets reported that the two, who are aged 20 years, were identified as Nidhi Lalji Hirani and Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani.

They were driving to work in a saloon car when the incident occurred along Gnangara Road shortly after turning off of Egerton Drive.

According to the police, the car had just made the turn when it sped across the median strip before plunging into the lake.

Images of the tragedy showed the white car being retrieved from the lake under the watch of Australian police.

One of the witness confirmed to the West Australian Newspaper that he arrived at the scene before the car was completely submerged into the water.

He noted that a gentleman grabbed a spanner and got into the lake to try and save two by breaking the cars window before the police arrived 10 minutes later.

“I stopped some cars, we grabbed a spanner and I couldn’t swim so a gentleman grabbed the spanner and went to swim to break the glass.

“By the time he reached there the car was completely under the water within two or three minutes. The cops were here within 10 minutes but it was too late,” noted the witness identified as Singh.

The two also attended Edith Cowan University, a public university in Western Australia.

In an interview, Aveley active community member Meena Rabadia eulogized the deceased as ever jovial individuals.

“A huge thank you to the community… the girls were always smiling, they were lovely, young girls,” Rabadia stated in reference to a vigil held on the night of Sunday in honour of the deceased.

The area’s Police Inspector Craig Collins noted that investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

“It’s early stages of the investigation. We haven’t got anything other than we don’t believe there’s any other vehicle involved,” he stated.

