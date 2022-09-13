The Role of the Airlift Sacco-Help students with relocation expenses

The process of relocating to the United States as a student can be very tedious, especially given that most young people cannot afford the hefty expenses involved. Despite the fact that the Kenya Airlift Program facilitates students in obtaining student loans for their studies in the United States, there are additional relocation costs that are not covered by the loan.

The costs are enormous, and very few students can afford them. This is why The Airlift Sacco (TAS) was founded to address the issue of assisting students with their relocation expenses.

The students contribute to an escrow account with the Sacco, and the Sacco will match up to three times their contributions to help them relocate and then they pay later once they have secured jobs in the United States.

Among the costs covered by the Sacco are GMAT exam fees, air tickets, SEVIS fees, and the first month’s rent in the United States.

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

By BOB MWITI

The Role of the Airlift Sacco-Help students with relocation expenses