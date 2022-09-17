UDA Win: Anne Waiguru Elected as Council of Governors Chairperson

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru has been elected as the new Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson.

Waiguru trounced her Kajiado counterpart Joseph Ole Lenku in a secret ballot conducted on Saturday, September 17.

The second-term governor garnered a majority vote to be declared the new CoG boss taking over from the outgoing Embu governor Martin Wambora.

Waiguru will be deputised by Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

Waiguru, who was fronted by Kenya Kwanza led by President William Ruto, had earlier lobbied other governors to support her bid arguing that her experience as Devolution Cabinet Secretary made her the best-suited candidate.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Senior Counsel Abdullahi Ahmednassir were among the first leaders to congratulate Waiguru.

“Congratulations, governor Anne Waiguru on your election as the chair of the Council of Governors (COG).

“We continue to shatter the glass ceiling day by day. Lead us to the next level my sister,” Mbarire congratulated.

Waiguru will chair the Intergovernmental Budget Executive Council headed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Other than representing the other 46 governors, she will also oversee a mechanism for consultation amongst County Governments and facilitating capacity building for Governors.

The former CS will also provide leadership in consideration of reports from other intergovernmental forums on national and county interests.

While meeting the governors in Mombasa, Gachagua expressed the government’s determination to support the devolved units.

“You can elect your chairman through consensus or any other form you want. I expect us to put our political differences aside and work together. I will work with whoever is elected,” the second in command stated.

President William Ruto also promised to support devolution by working with the National Treasury to ensure the early remittance of funds to counties.

