Museveni’s Son Muhoozi Says His Reckless Tweet Was Only a Joke

Museveni’s Son Muhoozi Says His Reckless Tweet Was Only a Joke

The controversial commander of Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said he has no plans to attack Kenya after his father advised him against making such an ill move.

Muhoozi, who is President Yoweri Museveni’s son had Monday issued a veiled threat suggesting a possible incursion into the Kenyan territory.

But on Tuesday he appeared to have mellowed out, asking the myriad Kenyans on Twitter who had torn into him and called his bluff to loosen up a bit.

“I would never beat up the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax,” Muhoozi tweeted.

Muhoozi went ahead to thank his East African supporters for helping him attract 600k followers on Twitter.

“Thank you, my followers. Let’s make it to 1 million soon. I appreciate the love. Let me see how many East Africans still love me. Retweet and like for our project!”

He said he harboured no grudge against Kenyans who had jammed his Twitter page to scorn him for his sensitive utterances on Monday.

“KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let’s work together to make East Africa great.”

In his first hard-hitting tweet that whipped up an uproar, Muhoozi said it wouldn’t take the Ugandan army two weeks to capture Nairobi.

He further said that Uhuru could have won the presidential elections if he had offered to vie for the third time.

Kainerugaba said Uhuru had all the trappings he needed to seal a third term in office but he squandered the opportunity.

“My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn’t stand for a third term. We would have won easily!” he said.

Muhoozi rubbed salt on the wounds his earlier tweets had inflicted with a subsequent rhetorical question.

“I’m happy that members of our district in Kenya, have responded enthusiastically to my tweet. It’s still 2 weeks to Nairobi! After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” he posed in another tweet.

“Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us, there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!” he said.

Muhoozi, 49, rose to his current rank following his appointment in June 2021. It was the second time Museveni was promoting his son in the hierarchy of the army in six months.

By TONY MBALLA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Uganda Issues Statement After Museveni’s Son Muhoozi Tweets

The Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded after President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, sent cryptic tweets that caused uproar among Kenyans.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 4, the Ministry stated that the Ugandan government treasures the existing strong bilateral relations with Kenya.

It further maintained that Uganda is committed to maintaining good neighbourliness with Kenya for a peaceful co-existence and cooperation.

“The Ministry wishes to emphasize that the Government and the people of the Republic of Uganda treasure the existing strong bilateral relations between the people and the government of the Republic of Kenya based on our shared history, common values, mutual respect, trust and the desire to build a unified East African Community,” read part of the statement.

The ministry further clarified that the Ugandan government does not conduct its official businesses on social media.

It further added that Uganda does not depend on social media sources in dealing with other foreign governments.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify that the Government of the Republic of Uganda does not conduct its Foreign Policy and other official business through social media nor does it depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign Governments,” the statement read.

The statement comes after Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominee Alfred Mutua met Uganda’s Ambassador Dr. Hassan Galiwango to Kenya on Tuesday, October 4.

Dr. Mutua noted that they discussed interesting matters with the Ambassador but did not disclose further details.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Museveni’s Son Muhoozi Says His Reckless Tweet Was Only a Joke