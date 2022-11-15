Missouri State University, located in the heart of Springfield in the state of Missouri (The Cave State or the Show Me State), is a beautiful 117-year-old institution. During the visit, Kenya Airlift Program co-founders Bob Mwiti and DMK Kiogora, as well as Team Lead Manager Wilfred Mwiti, signed the school’s official partnership with the program. The visit was productive, as they met the president of the university, the school administration, and faculty members who were extremely passionate about the program.

Some of the incentives for students who will be studying there include tuition fee waivers of up to 75% and the best apartments in the schools associated with the program so far. Furthermore, the apartments are subsidized, and students are eligible for graduate assistantships. The global team that supports international students at this school has a deeply embedded diversity culture in the system, which will be very essential for our students.

The video provides more insight on the same.

By BOB MWITI

Goodies from Missouri State University-Kenya Airlift Program