Kenyan Comedian Arap Uria gets his wish, meets Peter Drury in Qatar

Kenyan Comedian Arap Uria gets his wish, meets Peter Drury in Qatar

Renowned football commentator Peter Drury has finally met Kenyan comedian Arap Uria on the sidelines of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Uria, who is famed for his perfect lip synchs of Drury’s commentaries, landed in Doha on Friday, December 2.

The comic then showed up on the streets in his trademark regalia, asking to meet the commentator who had earlier this year hailed him for his talent.

“Hello Peter Drury, it is Arap Uria. I am in Qatar and I would like to meet you,” read Uria’s placard.

In no time, the commentator responded via his colleague Jim Beglin, promising to meet the comedian today, Saturday, December 3.

The Renowned football commentator kept his word and finally met Uria who could not hide his joy in the photos seen by Nairobi Leo.

Peter Drury Finally Responds to Kenyan Comedian Arap Uria

Renowned football commentator Peter Drury has acceded to the call of Kenyan comedian Arap Uria who wanted to meet him on the sidelines of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Uria, who is famed for his perfect lip synchs of Drury’s commentaries, landed in Doha on Friday, December 2.

The comic then showed up on the streets in his trademark regalia, asking to meet the commentator who had earlier this year hailed him for his talent.

Armed with a placard, Uria informed the Briton that he was in Qatar and that the time for them to meet was nigh.

“Hello Peter Drury, it is Arap Uria. I am in Qatar and I would like to meet you,” read Uria’s placard.

In no time, the commentator responded via his colleague Jim Beglin, promising to meet the comedian today, Saturday, December 3.

“Peter will contact you tomorrow, Arap,” he said.

In April this year, Uria packaged a special gift for Drury.

He took a photo holding a goat noting that it was a gift meant for the Football commentary wordsmith.

“The best gift comes from your heart. I hope this will reach you, Peter Drury,” Uria stated.

Drury had recognized Uria for his mimicking skills noting that he was looking forward to seeing him one day.

“Arap, it is Peter here. I really wish I could be with you today, but I am here in Doha to witness the World Cup draw which is happening today. I love what you do.

“I am terrifically laughing with you. It is superb with all the passion that you show and I love your work. I hope one time we will get to meet face to face and you can teach me how to commentate, “Drury said in a video that was shared by Uria on his timeline.

Uria became an international sensation thanks to his perfect mimics of Drury’s commentaries and was recently featured in an interview by Supersport.

By Pala Malala

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kenyan Comedian Arap Uria gets his wish, meets Peter Drury in Qatar