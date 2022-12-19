Rally Driver Maxine Wahome Linked to Asad Khan’s Cause of Death

At the age of 26, Maxine Wahome had already left an indelible mark in the hearts of Safari Rally fanatics in the country. Wahome made history in June 2022 after she became the first Kenyan female driver to win the World Rally Championship-3(WRC3).

She made headlines for all the positive reasons and won the admiration of the Safari Rally world for her impeccable record that gave her the name ‘ridding queen’.

But things have seemingly come tumbling down on her since she was arrested for assaulting another top rally driver and alleged lover Asad Khan.

The assault case reportedly happened at their residential apartment in Nairobi ended tragically with the news that Khan breathed his last on Sunday, December 18.

Since the assault case and arrest, Maxine Wahome has been the subject of media reports and social media discussions.

But who exactly is Maxine Wahome?

The 26-year-old is the daughter of Jimmy Wahome, a retired rally driver who inspired her to get into motocross.

Wahome is a trained kindergarten teacher who shifted to reviving engines for a career.

In March 2022, she won the inaugural Lioness All-Women’s Rally in Kasarani.

She has participated in the WRC Safari Rally in Voi, Machakos and Ramisi as well as autocross events in Mombasa and Nairobi.

She also competed at the ARC Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.

In July 2022, she became the newest driver in the Safaricom and Kenya Airways stable under the FIA Rally Star Programme.

It is reported that she was in a love relationship with Asad Khan and that they had a confrontation when she came home late.

A brother of Khan told a local media house that it is khan who trained her in motorsport.

Despite her stellar career, she is now being investigated for causing grievous harm, an offence that will likely attract a lengthy jail term if convicted.

