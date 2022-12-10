Real Estate Firm Certified Homes Recognized For Outsatnding Performance

Certified Homes Wins Again as Diaspora Most Preferred Developer In Kenya and The Most Reliacle Land Selling Company In Kenya.

Your number one developer and land selling company Certified Homes Ltd has been recognized once more. Speaking during the awarding ceremony the

Managing Director Peter Nyaga made the following remarks; ‘This year we have experienced God’s favour and grace in our everyday today endeavors, we’ve been crowned and recognized locally and internationally.

These awards demonstrate that Certified Homes Ltd is a trusted and reliable real estate company in Kenya and in Diaspora. We dedicate these awards to all our valued clients, partners, staff, stakeholders and prospective customers.’

Affordability meets Luxury

Certified Homes Ltd current #affordable #investment #properties

*Malindi Gardens Phase 3, plots size 50 by 100 at 10k per month for 15 months

*Oasis Gardens Rumuruti Plots size 50 by 100 at 99k

*Juja Executive Prime Plots Deposit Kshs 200k then pay 100k for 8 months.

*Favourite Gardens Nanyuki plots Kshs 200k

*Joska Gardens ready for immediate development plots Kshs 250k for 6 months

*Diani Palms Holiday Homes Prime Plots Kshs 100k for 6 months

*Syokimau Estate Plots size 50 by 90 Kshs 3.9m

*Naserian Holiday Homes luxurious 4 br villas Kshs 9m deposit Kshs 2.7m then pay the bal in 24 months

*Sukari Heights Apartments 1,2 and 3 br plus SQ Starting from Kshs 3.45m.

