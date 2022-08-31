LAUNCH OF NEW PROJECT IN NAIROBI BY CERTIFIED HOMES

The Award winning Real Estate Developer and land selling company Certified Homes Ltd has launched a mega property project in Syokimau the most sort after address in Nairobi.

Syokimau Estate is located just 5 minutes drive from JKIA and 10 minutes to Nairobi CBD using the newly commissioned Express Way. It’s the excellent place to call home.

Syokimau Estate Plots are located in a developed area with short commute to shopping malls, International schools, accredited hospitals and a stone throw to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The plots are suitable for residential as well as commercial purposes such as for building rental houses and Airbnb.

It’s a serene, secure and peaceful place to build your dream home.

This is an opportunity of a lifetime to own a piece of Nairobi Metropolitan, don’t be left out, secure your future by booking your investment plot today.

Plots size 50 by 90 with ready title deeds at a cash price of Kshs 3.9m.

To book your investment plot;

Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0717671165

