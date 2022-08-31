- Advertisement -

LAUNCH OF NEW PROJECT IN NAIROBI BY CERTIFIED HOMES

LAUNCH OF NEW PROJECT IN NAIROBI BY CERTIFIED HOMESThe Award winning Real Estate Developer and land selling company Certified Homes Ltd has launched a mega property project in Syokimau the most sort after address in Nairobi.

Syokimau Estate is located just 5 minutes drive from JKIA and 10 minutes to Nairobi CBD using the newly commissioned Express Way. It’s the excellent place to call home.

Syokimau Estate Plots are located in a developed area with short commute to shopping malls, International schools, accredited hospitals and a stone throw to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The plots are suitable for residential as well as commercial purposes such as for building rental houses and Airbnb.
It’s a serene, secure and peaceful place to build your dream home.

This is an opportunity of a lifetime to own a piece of Nairobi Metropolitan, don’t be left out, secure your future by booking your investment plot today.
Plots size 50 by 90 with ready title deeds at a cash price of Kshs 3.9m.
To book your investment plot;
Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0717671165

