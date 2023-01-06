Death Announcement Of Leeford Muhia Nduru Of Kennesaw, Georgia

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Death Announcement Of Leeford Muhia Nduru Of Kennesaw, Georgia
Death Announcement Of Leeford Muhia Nduru Of Kennesaw, Georgia: Leeford Muhia Nduru with family. PHOTO/COURTESY

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of *Leeford Muhia Nduru* a student at Kennesaw State University. He was involved in a tragic car accident in *Dallas, GA* on Monday January 2nd 2023 and succumbed to his injuries while being attended to at Kennestone Hospital.

*Leeford Muhia* is the beloved son of Nduru Muhia and Monicah Muthoni of Nairobi, Kenya. Nephew to Priscilla Wanjiru and James Wakonyo of Acworth, Stephen Ngigi (Suleiman) and Dr. Pauline Waweru, of Dallas, GA.
Family and friends are meeting daily for prayers at their residence – *21 Sparkleberry Lane E, Dallas, Ga 30132* from 7PM- 9PM
Related Posts
NEWS

Kenyan Student Leeford Nduru Dies in a Tragic Car Accident…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Marcie Wanjiku Gachambi Murago Of…

NEWS

Death Announcement for Margaret Nyambura Magu of Kennesaw,…

NEWS

Kenyan woman arrested for drunk driving and trying to bribe…

There will be a memorial service on *Sunday January 8th, 2023, at Amazing Grace Pointe Church located at 3415 Old Hwy 41 #720, Kennesaw, GA starting at 3pm*
Please join us as we support the family financially and in prayers.
Financial Support can be sent via Go Fund me https://gofund.me/22fb0e3f or
Pauline Waweru via CashApp $PaulineWaweru or Zelle @ 678-886- 9714
Stephen Waweru via zelle @ 404-319-6239

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Death Announcement Of Leeford Muhia Nduru Of Kennesaw, Georgia 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: