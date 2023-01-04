It is with humble acceptance of God’s will, that we announce the promotion to Glory of *Leeford Muhia Nduru* a student at Kennesaw State University. He was involved in a tragic car accident in Dallas, GA on Monday January 2nd, 2023 and succumbed to his injuries.

Muhia is the beloved son of Nduru Muhia and Monicah Muthoni of Nairobi, Kenya, nephew to Priscilla Wanjiru, James Wakonyo of Acworth, Stephen Waweru and Dr. Pauline Waweru, of Kennesaw GA. Please join us in supporting the family in prayers and finances.

*The family had travelled for Holidays. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.*

Financial support :

Pauline Waweru via *CashApp* @PaulineWaweru or *Zelle* 678-886-9714

Steven Waweru via *Zelle* 404-319-6239

Other contacts:

Priscilla Wanjiru: 404-519-2599

Nancy Karobia: 678-754-1088

Mary Wambugu: 678-314-2695

Julius Chege: 404-786-9779

Brian Kimani: 470-306-2019

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Kenyan Student Leeford Nduru Dies in a Tragic Car Accident in Dallas, GA