Death Announcement Of Lydiah Kahuthia Gichere of Beverly, Massachusetts

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing to Glory of *Mrs. Lydiah Kahuthia Gichere* of Beverly, Massachusetts on January 19, 2023. She was the wife to Humphrey K Gichere (Beverly, Massachusetts), mother to Terry Karuoya (Dallas, Texas), the late Ian Gichere Karuoya, and Kenneth Karuoya (Beverly, MA). Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time.

_Prayers will be held daily on ZOOM starting Friday 1/20/23 at 7pm Eastern time USA. The link will be sent shortly._

Please uphold the family in prayers as they go through this difficult time. For financial support, please send contributions to:

*CashApp *

Janet Wang’oe

781-475-4459 ($JanetWW)

*Contacts *

Rev. Kibai Gikuyu

978-918-0234

Terry Karuoya

978-406-1083

Humphrey Gichere

781-654-7544

John K Kimani

781-632-4711

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

