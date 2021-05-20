Death Announcement of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Death Announcement of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts
Death Announcement of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts: It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing to Glory of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts on May 19, 2021.It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing to Glory of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts on May 19, 2021. He was the son to Humphrey and Lydiah Gichere (Beverly, Massachusetts), brother to Terry Karuoya (Dallas, Texas) and Kenneth Karuoya (Beverly, MA). Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time.

- Advertisement -

Prayers will be held daily on ZOOM starting today at 7pm Eastern time USA.
The Church of all Nations, North Reading, Massachusetts is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
More Related Stories
NEWS

Death Announcement of Margaret Wairimu Gorman of London UK

NEWS

Death Announcement for Paul Boro Karinge, father to Sam…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Brian Warui Which Occurred in Clayton…

NEWS

Death Announcement: Sudden Passing Away Of Dr. James Wairimu…

Time: May 19, 2021 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
        Every day, until Jun 2, 2021, 15 occurrence(s)
        May 19, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 20, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 21, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 22, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 23, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 24, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 25, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 26, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 27, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 28, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 29, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 30, 2021 07:00 PM
        May 31, 2021 07:00 PM
        Jun 1, 2021 07:00 PM
        Jun 2, 2021
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 859 3507 9595
Passcode: 323104
Please send donations to the following individuals.
Cashapp: Humphrey Gichere
                   (781)346-5200
                   $Humphreykg
                    John K Kimani
                     (781)632-4712
                    $JohnKKimani
                     Zelle
                     Lydiah Gichere
                     (781)244-4612

Death Announcement of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: