Death Announcement of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts
It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing to Glory of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts on May 19, 2021. He was the son to Humphrey and Lydiah Gichere (Beverly, Massachusetts), brother to Terry Karuoya (Dallas, Texas) and Kenneth Karuoya (Beverly, MA). Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time.
Prayers will be held daily on ZOOM starting today at 7pm Eastern time USA.
The Church of all Nations, North Reading, Massachusetts is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.