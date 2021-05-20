Death Announcement of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing to Glory of Ian Gichere Karuoya of Beverly, Massachusetts on May 19, 2021. He was the son to Humphrey and Lydiah Gichere (Beverly, Massachusetts), brother to Terry Karuoya (Dallas, Texas) and Kenneth Karuoya (Beverly, MA). Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time.

Prayers will be held daily on ZOOM starting today at 7pm Eastern time USA

The Church of all Nations, North Reading, Massachusetts is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Time: May 19, 2021 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Every day, until Jun 2, 2021, 15 occurrence(s)

May 19, 2021 07:00 PM

May 20, 2021 07:00 PM

May 21, 2021 07:00 PM

May 22, 2021 07:00 PM

May 23, 2021 07:00 PM

May 24, 2021 07:00 PM

May 25, 2021 07:00 PM

May 26, 2021 07:00 PM

May 27, 2021 07:00 PM

May 28, 2021 07:00 PM

May 29, 2021 07:00 PM

May 30, 2021 07:00 PM

May 31, 2021 07:00 PM

Jun 1, 2021 07:00 PM

Jun 2, 2021

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 859 3507 9595

Passcode: 323104

Please send donations to the following individuals.

Cashapp: Humphrey Gichere

(781)346-5200

$Humphreykg

John K Kimani

(781)632-4712

$JohnKKimani

Zelle

Lydiah Gichere

(781)244-4612

