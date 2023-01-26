Death Announcement: Promotion to Glory of Dorcas Wambui Ng’ang’a 

It is with overwhelming grief and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Dorcas Wambui Ng’ang’a. Dorcas passed away on January 23rd at Specialist Hospital Nakuru while undergoing treatment.

She leaves behind her husband James Ng’ang’a Ngotho, her three children, Mary Gathoni, Isabel Njeri and Kevin Ngotho (PA, USA) and a grandson Isaac Ng’ang’a. She was the daughter to the late Steven Kamau and Isabella Njeri Kamau (deceased).

She was a sister to Dan Ng’ang’a, Moses Maina (deceased) her five sisters Esther Kiarie (deceased) Mary Wanjiru Maguys, Ruth Njoki, Rachel Ndereba and Martha Wairimu. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

The family appreciates and requests your prayers and financial support to help meet the funeral expenses. Thank you and be blessed as you keep the family in your prayers.

Save date and time; Zoom call tomorrow 01/25/23

“celebration of life Dorcas Nganga “ from 8pm-9pm EST

For more info, please contact;

Kevin Ngotho 917-504-7404

Jeff Ngotho 240-426-1677

Andrew Ngotho 469-371-9525

Cashapp $JeffNgugi

Venmo @nichaujeff

Zelle 240-426-1677

Thank you for your contribution.

Steve Mwema

Andrew Ngotho

Ann Ndegwa

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

