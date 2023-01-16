Nick Salat Apologise For Supporting Azimio, Joins Ruto camp

Embattled Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat has ditched the Azimio coalition and joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza. Mr Salat announced that he had decided to back Dr Ruto and his government after being left in the cold after the August General Election.

He apologised for having gone against the wishes of the people. However, he did not clarify whether by so doing he had abandoned Kanu party which is under the chairmanship of former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

“I want to assure you that I will support you all the way. I can not afford to be out of government, to be away from the majority. I am back to the fold,” Mr Salat ssid. Mr Salat was speaking at Bomet Green stadium where Dr Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders attended a Thanksgiving prayer rally. “Like the prodical son, I want to state publicly that I will back you for the Presidency for the next 10 years,” Mr Salat said. Mr Salat said though he backed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the Presidency, he had accepted the election results and recognized Dr Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya. The former Bomet East Member of Parliament was cheered as he spoke after being invited by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot. “Please accept and accommodate me in your government which is big enough for all of us,” Mr Salat said as Dr Ruto laughed and clapped from his seat. Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi commended Mr Salat for making the bold move. “Mr Salat is a good leader who has lost a good 15 years. Please welcome aboard and stick to that lane,” said Mr Mudavadi. The Moi-led Kanu party had set up a disciplinary committee to look into the conduct of Mr Salat. Mr Salat twice contested but lost the Bomet Senate seat. By Vitalis Kimutai Source-https://nation.africa/

