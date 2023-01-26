Raila’s Praise of Immigration Officials Contradict his Stand on Ruto Government

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga on Thursday, January 26, attracted backlash after visiting the Immigration Department to renew his passport and later commending the office’s service delivery.

The opposition chief was received by the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Citizen Services, Julius Bitok, at the Nyayo House Headquarters in Nairobi.

Odinga, in a statement seen by Kenyans.co.ke, commended operations in the department – describing its staff as friendly and helpful.

“My passport expired and today I went down to the immigration department to renew it. I would like to thank the agency’s friendly and helpful staff for the reception and timely service,” he expressed.

His statement, however, attracted ire from a section of Kenyans on social media platforms who questioned his stance on the legitimacy of the government.

Kericho Senator and the Leader of the Majority in the Senate, Aaron Cheruiyot, revisited Odinga’s earlier remarks vowing not to recognise the Kenya Kwanza government during a public engagement rally at the Kamukunji Grounds.

Some of the reactions wondered why the Azimio leader met and honoured a department of an official appointed by the very government he had vowed not to recognise.

“Thank you for recognising this appointee of President Ruto,” Senator Cheruyoit replied to Odinga’s statement.

Digital Media strategist and former aide of President William Ruto, Dennis Itumbi, also weighed in on the discussion, commending the PS for his act of welcoming Odinga despite his earlier remarks.

“Raila was served by an appointee of the President who he does not recognise. Well done PS Bitok. Huduma kwa wote (service to all). He is saying do not pay taxes so that such services are not enjoyed by other Kenyans,” Itumbi argued.

“He does not recognise Ruto’s Presidency and the Kenya Kwanza Government yet today, he visits the Immigration Department and is received well by President Ruto’s appointee,” another user lamented.

On Monday, January 23, Odinga led his Azimio la Umoja brigade to the Kamukunji Grounds where he announced the return of public engagements in opposition to the Kenya Kwanza regime.

He reiterated that Kenya Kwanza’s win was not legitimate and thus, he would not recognise Ruto as the President henceforth. The former Prime Minister also made a raft of announcements including urging his supporters to resist some tax measures planned by the state.

“We call on Kenyans to resist and demand the removal of punitive taxes on services and items such as Unga, electricity, fuel, sugar, and school fees,” stated Raila at the time.

Earlier in the year, Raila had urged governors and other elected leaders in the Azimio coalition to work with the government of the day in support of development projects in their respective regions.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

