Ruto, Koome and Karua named in 100 Most Reputable Africans list

Ruto, Koome and Karua named in 100 Most Reputable Africans list

President William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua are among the Kenyans who have been named in the list of 100 Most Reputable Africans.

The 100 Most Reputable Africans is an annual list compiled by Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading reputation management and PR consultancy firm.

It recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have built a strong reputation.

This year’s list features a diverse group of people from various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocacy.

Each of these individuals has made significant contributions to their respective industries and has established a strong reputation for themselves.

In addition to their professional accomplishments, many of the individuals on the list are known for their efforts to promote human rights and advocacy.

The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is a meaningful way to recognize and celebrate the achievements of individuals making a positive impact in Africa and worldwide.

Overall, the list highlights the achievements of individuals who are working to improve the lives of others and make a positive impact on the world. They serve as role models and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

8 Kenyans named in 100 Most Reputable Africans list

-William Ruto – President

-Edi Gathegi – Actor

-Martha Karua – Narc Kenya leader

-Martha K. Koome – Chief Justice

-Martin Kimani – Kenya permanent representative to UN

-Patrick Njoroge – CBK Governor

-Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg – Executive Director at Rise, a project by Schmidt

-Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril – former Cabinet Secretary

Source-https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

Ruto, Koome and Karua named in 100 Most Reputable Africans list