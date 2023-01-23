Ruto Responds to Raila Odinga After Kamukunji Announcement

President William Ruto has responded to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s after he made several demands and declarations during the Kamukunji rally in Nairobi County.

Speaking on Monday, January 23, during the burial of Trade CS Moses Kuria’s sister Pauline Nyokabi in Gatundu South Kiambu County, President Ruto slammed Odinga for demanding that the IEBC server be opened and audited.

He said that the IEBC server was opened during the 2022 August 9 general election and everything is in the public domain.

“Nimeskia wakisema ati wanataka server ifunguliwe, sijui wanaishi nchi gani. Chebukati na IEBC walifungua server zamani. Form 34 A kutoka every polling station iko kwa portal, form 34 B iko kwa portal, form 34C iko kwa portal, hii server wansema ifunguliwe ni server gani?” Ruto posed.

The Head of State also took a jibe at the former Prime Minister for repeating the same opposition tactics.

“Ndio hawa wanasema ya kwamba sijui hawatambui nani, mi nataka niwaulize hao rafiki zetu, my friends si hata mbadilishe tactic kidogo, sasa ile ya zamani mnaendelea tu nayo. Mlisema ati Moi hakushinda Moi akakua Rais, mkasema Kibaki hakushinda Kibaki akakua Rais, mkasema Uhuru hakushinda Uhuru akakua Rais, sasa mtawezana sasa na hii ya hustler kweli?” Ruto questioned.

Raila had earlier stated that his Azimio camp would not recognize the Kenya Kwanza government and President Ruto as legitimate.

“We don’t recognize Mr. William Ruto as the President of Kenya. We don’t recognize him and we equally don’t recognize any officials in office with him,” Raila declared.

The Azimio captain also demanded that the IEBC records for the August 2022 elections be made public and audited by an impartial body.

“We demand that the entire infrastructure and the records of the 2022 elections at the IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body. A forensic audit of the IEBC results and results is non-negotiable, “Raila demanded.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

