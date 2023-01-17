VIDEO: The Kenya Airlift Program Students Depart JKIA for US

The Kenya Airlift Program is a unique initiative that was cofounded by US-based IT & Education Consultant Bob Mwiti, in collaboration with member of county assembly for Abogeta West, Dennis Kiogora DMK.

This award-winning program seeks to help brilliant Kenyan students pursue graduate studies in North America regardless of their financial background. It has now become the newest big thing in the country achieving tremendous growth in enrollment and the number of beneficiaries skyrocketing.

Speaking at JKIA while escorting a huge number of students relocating to the USA, Bob Mwiti and DMK Kiogora both expressed their joy in seeing what was initially just an idea become a lifechanging avenue for the beneficiaries, their families and their communities.

This video provides more insights on the same.

We only accommodate ambitious, and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in joining the tech industry by studying STEM or business-related master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

The KENYA Airlift Program was founded in late 2018 by Bob Mwiti and Hon DMK Kiogora. The organization helps brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dreams of studying in the North America regardless of the students’ financial background. This mission is achieved through Key partnership with MPOWER Financing as the official lending partner for unsecured student loans that cover both tuition and living expenses, partnership with Universities in North America where the organization negotiates tuition fee waivers, and partnership with The Airlift Sacco to help finance student’s relocation expenses-https://www.kenyaairliftprogram.com/

