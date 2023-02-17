INVESTORS GET TOGETHER AT GREAT OASIS – NANYUKI

Have you been eyeing this jewel in Nanyuki? Are you already an investor at the admirable Great Oasis Gardens-Nanyuki by Optiven? 

Well, On 11th March, we are thrilled to invite you to an on-ground Title Deed handing over ceremony on this magnificent project in Nanyuki. This is an exciting event where we will be officially handing over the title deeds to our valued investors who have secured their places on this project. 

 

The Great Oasis Gardens-Nanyuki boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure, including well-maintained roads, a reliable water supply, and electricity on site.

You can’t make it? Send a friend, Next of Kin, or a trusted investment partner. Plan to attend and invite someone who you think would be interested in this investment to come to witness the process and credibility.

This month For EVERY KES 379,000, you make towards payment of a project or instalment, we will give you KES 6000 to celebrate! 

